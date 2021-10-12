Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

PLYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of PLYM opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $727.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

