Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.50 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GMS were worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

