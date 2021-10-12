Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

NTLA opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.62. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,303 shares of company stock valued at $45,380,815. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. FMR LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

