Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $12,045,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

