Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,310 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of CEL-SCI worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $446.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.