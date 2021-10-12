Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter valued at $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cerus during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cerus during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cerus by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerus stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

