Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 34,600 DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DURECT by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $273.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.26.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. Research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.