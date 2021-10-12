BlackRock Inc. Buys 987,056 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.56% of Revolution Medicines worth $152,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

