BlackRock Inc. Sells 483,569 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,326,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,569 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $155,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,038,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after buying an additional 141,672 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMG stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

