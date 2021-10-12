Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWV opened at $143.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.63. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $152.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

