Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 52.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 64.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 244,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 95,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

