Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 619 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Premier were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 14.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.