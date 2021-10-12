NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $20,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

