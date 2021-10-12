Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 553 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sonos were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other Sonos news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

