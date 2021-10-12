Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 264,838 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 159.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $20,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in KE by 185.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 71,904 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at about $1,774,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KE by 160.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $33,060,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

NYSE BEKE opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of -1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.