Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,082 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

