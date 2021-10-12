Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:BIG opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

