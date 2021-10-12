Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,819 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CNBS opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

