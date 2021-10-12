Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post $134.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.95 million and the lowest is $121.97 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $176.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $602.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $1,531,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 48.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

