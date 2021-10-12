ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.78.

ONON stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

