Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.02 Million Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $20,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avanos Medical by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,553,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 214,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AVNS opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,056.67 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

