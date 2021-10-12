Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Novanta were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.53. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $168.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.