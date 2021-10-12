Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MC. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

