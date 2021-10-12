Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Northwest Natural worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

