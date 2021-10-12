Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

NYSE:WSO opened at $274.61 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.