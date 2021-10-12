Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Eargo worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eargo by 183.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Eargo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

EAR opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

