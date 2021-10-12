Deutsche Bank AG Buys 73,040 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 172.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,368 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 73,040 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,617,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 321,213 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $10,283,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 83.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 54.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TBBK stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

