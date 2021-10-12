BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $169,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $2,345,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 18.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $2,865,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

