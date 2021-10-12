Deutsche Bank AG Sells 114,813 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114,813 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

