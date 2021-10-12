BlackRock Inc. Sells 105,827 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,534,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,827 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.79% of National Beverage worth $166,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

