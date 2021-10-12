GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $164,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 242,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 110,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $4,834,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

GRWG stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

