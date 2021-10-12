Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Stock Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,656,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,723 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lydall worth $160,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.