Douglas Burger Acquires 120,501 Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) Stock

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) insider Douglas Burger acquired 120,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,537.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,006,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,188,190.35.

Douglas Burger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Burger acquired 270,042 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$65,908.61.

Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.14 million and a PE ratio of -17.69. Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

