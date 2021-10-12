Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Insider Stephen Layton Buys 5,221,139 Shares

Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) insider Stephen Layton acquired 5,221,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$73,095.95 ($52,211.39).

Stephen Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Stephen Layton acquired 4,278,861 shares of Mithril Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$55,625.19 ($39,732.28).

Mithril Resources Company Profile

Mithril Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, vanadium, titanium, and nickel deposits. It hold an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Copalquin Gold Silver covering an area of 70 sq km located in the Durango State, western Mexico.

