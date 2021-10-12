Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Insider Stephen Layton Buys 5,221,139 Shares

Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) insider Stephen Layton acquired 5,221,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$73,095.95 ($52,211.39).
Stephen Layton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Stephen Layton acquired 4,278,861 shares of Mithril Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$55,625.19 ($39,732.28).
Mithril Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Mithril Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithril Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.