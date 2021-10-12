Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 637,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

