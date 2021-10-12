Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAD stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $771.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

