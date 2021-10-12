Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 71.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

