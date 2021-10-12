Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of WB stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

