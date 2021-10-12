Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,755,408.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,447 shares of company stock worth $6,762,399. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

CLDR stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.