Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $3,023,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $380.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

