1,613 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $292.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $309.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

