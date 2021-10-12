Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 87,000.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 28.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 139.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $80.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

