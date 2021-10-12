Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

NASDAQ:RNLC opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

