BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 62,797 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 62,797 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 77,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 259,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NAT. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NAT stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

