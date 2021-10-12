BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 407,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,635.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

