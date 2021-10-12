BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 18,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. Truist reduced their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $548.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

