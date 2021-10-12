Head to Head Contrast: Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Hailiang Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.94 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -4.51 Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 3.91 $52.73 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gaotu Techedu and Hailiang Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 103.49%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Volatility & Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Gaotu Techedu on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

