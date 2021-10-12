BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

