BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,313 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.