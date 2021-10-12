BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,938 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,181,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $634.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

